Brian Baldridge nominated as director of Ohio Department of Agriculture

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge, of Winchester, to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge is currently a State Representative for the 90th Ohio House District which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties and parts of Brown County.

Baldridge and his family operate Baldridge Farms, which has both livestock and crop production. The Baldridge family has farmed in Ohio for seven generations. “I am pleased to nominate Brian Baldridge for director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Brian knows the industry and is passionate about promoting Ohio agriculture. He also shares my vision for making needed improvements to the Ohio State Fairgrounds.”

Prior to serving as a state representative, Baldridge was an Adams County commissioner for four terms and township trustee for Wayne Township for two terms. In addition to his elected public service, Baldridge has served his community as a firefighter and paramedic for the Wayne Township Fire Department. He also served as a career firefighter and paramedic with the Anderson Township Fire Department.

“We congratulate Rep. Baldridge on his nomination for director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Ohio Farm Bureau and our members have had a great working relationship with him for years. Being a farmer himself, he truly understands agriculture, the importance of the industry to our state and the challenges that come with it. We look forward to hitting the ground running with Rep. Baldridge as we continue the work to improve Ohio’s water quality, enhance the state’s food system and put programs in place to secure the important role farmers and rural communities have in the Buckeye State for generations to come,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau.

Baldridge must be confirmed by the Ohio Senate.

Baldridge would replace Dorothy Pelanda who retired Dec. 31.

