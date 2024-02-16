Bruce Cline named Ohio Conservation Teacher of the Year

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District announced that Bruce Cline of Gaitway High School has been named the 2024 Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Teacher of the Year in the secondary category.

Each year, the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts recognizes outstanding classroom teachers from across the state, chosen for exemplary efforts and commitment to conservation education. In October, the district recognized Cline as Geauga County’s 2023-2024 Conservation Teacher of the Year and nominated him for the statewide award. He was recognized at the federation’s annual meeting awards luncheon Jan. 23 in Columbus.

As an intervention specialist focusing on English and Science for grades 8-12, Cline believes teaching begins with relationships and has witnessed through the years that students are more likely to be responsive when they know you genuinely care for their success.

Throughout his career at Gaitway High School, he has gone above and beyond to engage his students in many learning opportunities available throughout the county and community to positively impact the students’ interests and proficiency in the sciences.