Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD

STARK COUNTY

Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.

These shrubs are known to raise and attract butterflies, provide food for songbirds and support wildlife. Orders are prepaid only. Payment and order deadline is Nov. 14. Only exact cash or check is accepted.

Payments can be made Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the office located at 2650 Richville Drive Southeast, in Massillon. Order pickup will be Nov. 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the office. Information and order forms can be found at starkswcd.org and paper copies may be picked up at the office. For more information, call the office at 330-451-7645.

