Buyers support youth at Columbiana County Fair

The first part of the Columbiana County Fair market livestock sale was held Aug. 2, featuring the market steers and dairy beef feeders, and cheese yield champions. Scroll down to see a slide show of the champions, or click on the exhibitor’s name to see photo.
Aug. 2 and 4, 2018 STEERS Number of Market Lots: 46 Grand champion: Mitchell Sharp Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,381 pounds Buyer: Mac Trailer Reserve champion: Kamryn Kiko Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,388 pounds Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance Grand champion carcass: Addyson Blazer Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds Buyer: Second Chance Trucking Reserve champion carcass: Dallas McCracken Bid: $2/pound Weight: 1,275 pounds Buyer: Kiko Meats Grand champion steer project*: Megan Drake Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1,250 pounds Buyer: Mac Trailer Reserve champion steer project*/Champion Columbiana County born and raised: Sarah Jarvis Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,207 pounds Buyer: Whiteleather Grain Bantam showmanship: McKenzie Cope Junior showmanship: Chance Cope Intermediate showmanship: Madison Cope Senior showmanship/showman of showmen: Cody Cope Junior skillathon: Alexis Timmons Intermediate skillathon: Addyson Blazer Senior skillathon: Megan Drake DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Lots: 102
Grand champion: Dylan Thompson Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 649 pounds Buyer: Loudon Motors Ford Reserve champion: Jaret Hahn Bid: $3/pound Weight: 595 pounds Buyer: All American Scales Bantam showmanship: Marin Stryffeler Junior showmanship: Kaitlyn Bondoni Intermediate showmanship: Abigal Hruby Senior showmanship/showman of showmen: Isaiah Chestnut CHEESE
Number of Lots: 35
Average: $1,845 Grand champion cheese: Alex Campbell Bid: $4,750/basket Buyer: Mac Trailer Total pounds champion: Bailey Campbell Bid: $3,200/basket Buyer: Mac Trailer Yield champion: Bryan Himes Bid: $1,500/basket Buyer: Loudon Motors Ford Showman of Showmen: Drew Malloy Auctioneers and Ringmen: Ken Baer, Bill Baer, Wade Baer, Mark Harding, Brad McGovern, Rusty Kiko, Randall Kiko, Rudy Kiko, Ryan Kiko Junior Fair Royalty: King: Jon Black Queen: Megan Drake
* The grand and reserve champion project award is based on the exhibitor’s skillathon, showmanship and live animal conformation.
