CAB offers up to $40,000 in scholarships

WOOSTER, Ohio — Certified Angus Beef is accepting applications for its annual Colvin Scholarship, awarded to college juniors, seniors and graduate students committed to the beef industry.

This year’s fund features a record amount of up to $40,000. Five undergraduate scholarships are offered in the amounts of $7,500, $6,500, $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000.

Juniors and seniors who have shown commitment through coursework or extracurricular activities should apply by Jan. 15.

Submit two essays along with a transcript copy and two letters of recommendation.

The first essay is a 1,000-word response to the prompt, “Over the next 10 years, what marketing strategies can Certified Angus Beef LLC develop to meet the demands of the rapidly changing global demographics and to keep up with future expansion?”

The second essay is a 500-word response to, “Why are you pursuing the career path you have selected?”

Up to two graduate-level scholarships will be awarded for $7,500 and $6,500. Those conducting applied or basic research and pursuing a degree related to high-quality beef production are eligible to apply by the Jan. 15 deadline, outlining details of their research.

Previous winner

Last year’s graduate winner, Clay Eastwood, of Texas A&M University, found new ways to learn and interact along the path to her profession.

“This scholarship afforded me the chance to interact and network with many areas of the industry while attending the (CAB) annual conference,” she said. “For a graduate student, these opportunities are invaluable to enhancing our knowledge and making connections for our future careers.”

This year’s first-place undergraduate and graduate winners will also receive an all-expense-paid trip to the 2018 CAB annual conference in Maui, Hawaii. Winners will interact with leaders in the production, packing, retail and foodservice communities.

Applicants will be selected by the Colvin Scholarship Fund Advisory Committee and judged on their activities and scholastic achievement, written and verbal communication skills and reference letters.

Winners will be announced in March. For more details, visit https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/press/colvin/.

The Colvin Fund honors CAB co-founder and executive director of 21 years, Louis M. “Mick” Colvin.