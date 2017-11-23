CAB seeks barns for anniversary promotion

WOOSTER, Ohio — Since 1978, cattlemen have focused their high-quality Angus genetics to supply the Certified Angus Beef brand. Over those decades, the logo, product and breed have been making a mark on the beef industry.

A big mark

To celebrate, CAB is doing something big. To commemorate 40 years, CAB will paint their logo on 40 barns across the United States. Yours could be one of them.

The brand is accepting nominations for barns that will be painted by Ohio artist Scott Hagan. Known as the “Barn Artist,” Hagan specializes in creating larger-than-life designs on barns across the country.

He creates each of his murals by hand and has worked on more than 400 barns in his 20 years of painting.

Nominate a barn

Go online to nominate a barn for the 40th-anniversary painting campaign. The application requires a minimum of three photos of the structure and surrounding area.

Preference will be given to wood-sided barns, and they will be selected based on location, scenic beauty and high-traffic areas.

The first barn painting is set to begin in early 2018 with a sequence of paintings throughout the year. Hagan will wrap up his final logo mural in Ohio, home state for the brand.

To submit an application for your barn or to nominate a barn in your area, visit certifiedangusbeef.com/brandthebarn.