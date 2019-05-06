Calling all college students interested in ag

Students who will be in enrolled in undergraduate, graduate or professional degree programs in the fall are invited to sign up for the 2019 College Aggies Online (CAO) scholarship competition. The nine-week competition kicks off on September 16. Students can compete as individuals and through their clubs.

CAO helps students become confident and effective communicators for agriculture through connections and training with industry experts and putting that training to use in social media posts, hosting events and other challenges. One of last year’s participants said, “Because of this program, I’ve pushed outside my comfort zone to become a better communicator and advocate for agriculture and I can’t wait to continue advocating for ag!”

For more information or to sign up, visit: https://collegeaggies. animalagalliance.org/