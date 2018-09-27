Campbells, Andersons win Ohio Farm Bureau young farmer awards

COLUMBUS — Brandi and Nick Anderson of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, have won the Ohio Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer award, and Adam and Jess Campbell, of Waynesville, won the farm group’s 2018 Excellence in Agriculture Award.

Andersons

The Andersons are members of the Champaign County Farm Bureau, and both serve on the county’s board of trustees.

Brandi is a grain branch manager for Heritage Cooperative and Nick is farm manager of Van Raay Dairy. They also raise cattle and sell the meat at farmers markets under the Women That Farm brand. They are the parents of three young children.

Outstanding Young Farmer contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.

The Andersons will receive 250 hours use of an M-Series Kubota tractor, courtesy of Kubota, a $1,000 Grainger gift certificate and an expense-paid trip to New Orleans to attend the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in January, where they will compete for the national honor.

Campbells

The Campbells’ Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes successful young agricultural professionals who are actively contributing to and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture.

The Campbells run Carroll Creek Farms LLC, a livestock farm that sells directly to consumers. Jess is also assistant vice president of agribusiness at Farm Credit Mid-America and has held several leadership positions on the Warren County Farm Bureau board of trustees, including president and vice president.

Both she and Adam are graduates of OFBF’s AgriPOWER Institute leadership development program, and Adam was a Discussion Meet contest participant.

In 2017 the couple was named the local Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional Award winner.

The Campbells will be recognized at Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in December and will receive a John Deere Gator, courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America, as well as a $1,000 cash prize from Ohio Farm Bureau.

They also will receive an expense-paid trip to New Orleans to compete in the national Excellence in Agriculture contest during the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in January.