Canton Audubon Society offers $1,000 scholarship

The Canton Audubon Society is preparing to select a recipient for the annual Arnold Fritz Memorial Scholarship.

Qualifications

This $1,000 scholarship is offered to students who are majoring in any of the Environmental Sciences and who reside or attend college in any of the following counties: Ashland, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Knox, Mahoning, Medina, Muskingum, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas or Wayne. Any eligible student who hopes to pursue a career in a field such as conservation, natural history, wildlife, biology, botany, geology, zoology or ecology is encouraged to apply. Students majoring in business or law with a minor in one of these fields and who plans on a career in environmental business or law will also be considered.

How to apply

The applicant must be a junior, senior or graduate student in September 2019, but may be a sophomore at the time of application. Guidelines and application forms are available online at www.cantonaudubon.org. Completed applications are due March 1, 2019. Questions may be emailed to cantonaudubonsociety@gmail.com, Attention: Scholarship Committee.