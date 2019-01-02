Carroll Electric opens Children of Members Scholarship Program

Carrollton, OH — Carroll Electric Cooperative, Inc. helps graduating seniors continue their education through the Children of Members Scholarship Program. The cooperative will award five $1,000 scholarships to children of members seeking higher education.

One winner will be chosen to represent Carroll Electric in the statewide scholarship competition where he or she will compete for additional scholarships.

Application forms detailing eligibility requirements for the Carroll Electric Children of Members scholarship can be obtained at www.cecpower.coop/content/scholarships or by contacting your high school guidance counselor.

Applications must be filled out completely, including all required support materials, and be received at Carroll Electric on or before the deadline of February 1, 2019. Selected applicants will be contacted to schedule a personal interview.

For more information please contact Carroll Electric at 1-800-232-7697.