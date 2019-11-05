Carrollton Livestock Auction has new owners again

SALEM, Ohio — The Carrollton Livestock Auction is changing hands, but the new owners plan to keep running it as a sale barn.

Tuscarawas County auctioneer Steve Cronebaugh, of Stone Creek, and his business partner Greg Yoder, of Dover, bought the auction at auction for $264,000 in late September.

The facility is owned by Eugene and Melissa Nisly, of Missouri, according to county real estate records. It is managed currently by Larry Nisly, Eugene’s brother.

The Nislys bought the auction in November 2016, county real estate records show. The sale barn was built in 1935.

Cronebaugh, Yoder and their wives are aiming to take over operation of the facility in mid-November, Cronebaugh said.

Cronebaugh has worked in the auction business for 27 years, and grew up going to the sale with his dad. Throughout his career, he’d never had the opportunity to sell at a sale barn, but was always interested.

“The good Lord’s given us the opportunity, and we’re going to make the best of it,” he said.

They know how much the auction means to Carroll County. That was apparent the night of the auction when 200 people attended to see who bought the livestock auction.

Cronebaugh said they hope to make the transition as smooth as possible, although they have ideas for some changes and growth for the future, Cronebaugh said.

“We’re fortunate here in Tuscarawas, I can be at three sale barns in 20 minutes. You don’t have that luxury here in Carroll County…. We were humbled that there was that much support,” he said.