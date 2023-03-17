Case IH and New Holland sign right-to-repair agreement with American Farm Bureau

WASHINGTON — The American Farm Bureau Federation and CNH Industrial brands Case IH and New Holland signed a memorandum of understanding March 9 that provides farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU follows a similar agreement AFBF entered into with John Deere earlier this year.

The MOU sets a framework for farmers and independent repair facilities in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico to access CNH Industrial brand manuals, tools, product guides and information to self-diagnose and self-repair machines as well as support from CNH Industrial brands to directly purchase diagnostic tools and order products and parts.

The MOU respects intellectual property rights and recognizes the need to ensure safety controls and emission systems are not altered. CNH Industrial and AFBF will meet semiannually to review the agreement and address ongoing concerns.

The AFBF board of directors unanimously approved the MOU with CNH Industrial brands Case IH and New Holland.

Read the MOU at fb.org/files/MOU-R2R-CNH-3.9.23-Fully-Executed.pdf