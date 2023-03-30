Catch golden rainbow trout at West Virginia Gold Rush

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its sixth year, giving anglers a chance to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.

From now to April 8, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 68 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests. Stocking locations and details about the Gold Rush can be found at WVdnr.gov/goldrush.

Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout, 100 will receive a numbered tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number at WVdnr.gov/goldrush for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.

All anglers 15 and older must have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at WVfish.com. Anglers must also follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations. For more information about stockings and other fishing resources, visit WVdnr.gov.

To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, West Virginia State Parks is offering a 15% discount on lodge rooms and cabin stays through April 15. To receive the discount, book online at WVstateparks.com and use the offer code GOLD at checkout. Offer is valid only at parks receiving Gold Rush stockings.