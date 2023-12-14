Cattle Feeders Day set Feb. 6 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The annual Lancaster Cattle Feeders Day is set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

The 55th Lancaster Cattle Feeders Day will provide up-to-date information for those feeding cattle in the tri-state area. Topics will include price discovery and market updates, handling those expensive feeder calves for maximum performance, biosecurity, a four-year update of the beef on dairy research and a look at factors affecting the beef industry.

This meeting provides an opportunity for Beef Quality Assurance Recertification. Participants are asked to prioritize biosecurity by wearing clothing and boots that haven’t been in their barn.

The cost is $20 per person and includes admission and a beef buffet lunch. Registration is due by Feb. 5. For more information or to register: https://web.cvent.com/event/742f2a24-c5eb-4f33-b159-5e199719fdd7/summary/