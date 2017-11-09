Central State University to build ag research facilities

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — Central State University will advance its agricultural research and outreach initiatives through the creation of two new facilities designed to grow produce and provide research opportunities for students, faculty and the community.

On Nov. 3, the University held a ground-breaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art botanical and community garden that will include a raised-bed facility, where Central State faculty, staff, students and the community can grow fruits and vegetables.

Demonstration station

In addition, university officials announced the establishment of the CSU Demonstration and Agricultural Experiment Station, which will include an aquaponics facility, and other agricultural research and demonstration buildings.

The experiment station will be located on 40 acres the university owns just east of the main entrance to campus.

“Facilities like these and many more to come position Central State University to meet the needs of Ohioans, especially those limited-resource families in our state,” said Dr. Alton B. Johnson, dean of the College of Science and Engineering and director of Land-Grant Programs.

The University, through its Cooperative Extension Service, is partnering with Cleveland-based Rid-All Green Partnership to utilize the company’s expertise in building and operating the aquaponics facility.

Ag education

The goal, through that facility, is to develop a community-based model that provides education in 4-H and youth development, agriculture and natural resources, community and economic development and family and consumer science.

Central State University, located in Wilberforce, is a regionally accredited 1890 Land-Grant University, with a 130-year tradition of preparing students from diverse backgrounds and experiences for leadership, research and service.