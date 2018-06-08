Central State’s School of ag education wins award

DAYTON, Ohio — The Ohio Association of Agricultural Educators has named Central State University’s School of Agricultural Education and Food Science as the Outstanding Postsecondary Program of 2018.

“The recognition by the OAAE signifies that we have successfully established the credibility of our program with the agricultural education professionals in the state of Ohio,” said Jon Henry, CSU director of agricultural education.

Designed to help address the critical shortage of Ohio agriculture teachers, CSU’s School of Agricultural Education and Food Science was established in 2016. The Agricultural Education degree programs were first offered to students last fall.

CSU’s Agricultural Education Program provides students with the tools needed to succeed in the teaching profession and related careers. CSU provides instruction in teaching methods, curriculum planning, leadership development and community engagement

Students also gain hands-on experience in an off-campus, 12-week student teaching experience in a high school agricultural education program. Multidisciplinary coursework also includes agribusiness, animal science, horticulture, soils, agricultural machines, grain crops and natural resources.

CSU will be recognized at the 2018 OAAE Awards Luncheon June 13, at the Ohio 4-H Center in Columbus. In addition, CSU also qualifies for consideration as the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE).