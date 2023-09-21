Chagrin Valley Farms Mini Trial horse competition set for Oct. 14

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The Chagrin Valley Farms Mini Trial competition offers an introduction to eventing for both horse and rider. It is a one-day competition where all riders will do dressage, show jumping and cross country immediately after.

Event highlights include mini-trial divisions intro through novice, combined tests intro through preliminary, dressage-only tests available and a Halloween costume contest with prizes through third place.

The schedule for the event will be as follows:

• Oct. 13: Cross-Country, Stadium and Dressage Schooling

• Oct. 14: Starter/Very Green/Intro

• Oct. 15: Novice/Beginner Novice/Training CT/Preliminary CT

Interested participants can register at https://bluehorseentries.com/events/chagrin-valley-farms-october-mini-trial-1.