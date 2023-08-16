Charity steer show raises $172,000 for Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBUS — The Dean’s Charity Steer Show for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio raised $172,709 this year, surpassing its goal, Ohio State University announced Aug. 14.

Held Aug. 1 at the Ohio State Fair’s Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center, the show supported Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. The event is focused on youth who benefit from the Ronald McDonald House, as well as the 4-H youth who provide their expertise and steers for the event.

Located across the street from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Columbus Ronald McDonald House is undergoing a major expansion, more than doubling the size of the facility. Once completed in November, it will be the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world.

The charity steer show included 10 teams comprised of a team captain and team champion paired with a 4-H member and their steer. Everyone donated their time to raise money and compete for bragging rights in front of a large crowd of supporters. The 10 4-H youth and their families who participated in this year’s show represented the counties and Ohio 4-H youth development programs of Clinton, Darke, Defiance, Fairfield, Highland, Morrow, Portage, Seneca, Stark and Warren.

The show’s awards and awardees are as follows:

Best Steer: Team McSteering All Together – with crossbred steer Mook and 4-H’er Taylor Barton, of Clinton County; and the McDonald’s team of Marshela McDaniel, Dan Aloi, Melissa James and Tara Vorst.

Showmanship Award: Team Burrow 4 the House – with steer Joe Burrow and 4-H’er Connor Youchum, of Highland County; and the NBC4 Columbus anchor team of Matt Barnes, Monica Day, McKenna King and Kristine Varkony.

Best Dressed: Team CosMOOpolitans – with steer Cosmo and 4-H’er Emily Scott, of Portage County; along with Tammy Roberts Myers, of RE/MAX Apex; Kimberly Flaherty, of Washington Prime Group; and Timothy Flaherty, of Post House Creative.

People’s Choice: Team THE Buckeye Mood – with market heifer Tree Trunks and 4-H’er Delaney Moore, of Fairfield County; along with Melissa Shivers, of Ohio State University; and journalist Tracy Townsend, of WBNS-10TV.

Grand Champion (lead fundraiser): Huntington Green Team – with steer Olson, 4-H’er Mason Powell, of Morrow County; along with Rich Porrello and Christina Brown, of Huntington National Bank; and Yolanda Harris, of 10TV.

Following the show, a “sale” was held following the same procedures as a typical livestock sale, but without the actual transfer of livestock. Instead, all bids and sale proceeds were donated to RMHC of Central Ohio. “Premiere Exhibitor” donors, who each donated $10,000 or more, include Huntington National Bank; Columbus Crew; the Telhio Credit Union; Ricart Automotive; Nationwide; and Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State CFAES. Money came from 312 donors with gifts ranging from $10 to $18,000.