Check out our readers’ pumpkin art

We encouraged Farm and Dairy readers to share their pumpkin art — whether carved, painted or decorated — we wanted to see our readers’ talents.

Rebecca Beckett of Wheeling, West Virginia, shared her carved cat and moon.

Savannah and Sydney, students at Lorain County Joint Vocational School, shared their Candy Land-themed pumpkin.

Emily Harris, 8 years and in second grade, and Levi Harris, 6 years and in first grade, of Cambridge, Ohio, shared their carvings. The siblings attend Secrest Elementary School.

