Children can get an inside look at dairy farming

Harrisburg, Pa. — With many schools transitioning to virtual learning to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Discover Dairy has launched a virtual learning library for elementary and middle school teachers and students.

Discover Dairy is an interactive, cross-curricular lesson series that meets Pennsylvania state education standards and incorporates science, math, reading and social studies concepts to show students how dairy farms contribute to our community.

The virtual learning library includes interactive videos, e-books and worksheets for students to complete at home. Assessment options, including quiz questions, writing enrichment and drawing activities, are available for teachers. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCwlfuq6IOlPY3r2c9o7KyWA to join the virtual chat.

Additional instructional resources, including webinars, infographics and videos, can be found on discoverdairy.com. Visit discoverdairy.com/virtual-learning-library to access the free virtual learning activities, or contact Brittany Snyder at 717-346-0849 or by email at bsnyder@centerfordairyexcellence.org.