Chronic wasting disease detected on Wayne County farm

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Chronic wasting disease has been detected at a farm in Wayne County.

Chronic wasting disease is a degenerative brain disease that affects elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer.

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Agriculture detected chronic wasting disease in a doe in the herd. ODA is conducting an epidemiological investigation on the farm and developing a herd plan.

ODA has applied for an indemnity plan with the United States Department of Agriculture for depopulation of the herd. This is necessary in order to stop the transmission and spread of chronic wasting disease. Once approved, ODA officials will depopulate the affected herd.

Chronic wasting disease has occurred in Ohio in the past but has been eradicated through depopulation. It has never been found in Ohio’s wild deer herd population.

If you have questions or concerns regarding chronic wasting disease, contact the Division of Animal Health at 614-728-6220 or by email, animal@agri.ohio.gov.