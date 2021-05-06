Chronic wasting disease discussions planned for Pa.

BOGART, Ga. — The National Deer Association has announced a series of virtual public meetings, supported by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, to discuss chronic wasting disease in the state.

Association president and CEO Nick Pinizzotto will be joined by representatives from the commission and other experts in the field to discuss the latest plans on how and why to combat the disease in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Chronic wasting disease is currently the most significant threat to the future of healthy deer populations, deer hunting and the hunting industry. It is quickly becoming the biggest challenge to broad wildlife conservation that sportsmen and wildlife managers have encountered over the last century.

First detected in Pennsylvania in 2012, the disease has continued to spread across the commonwealth, with several positive deer found in new areas this year. Data suggests that if no changes in management are made, parts of Pennsylvania could eventually reach a 30% prevalence rate.

Each webinar will last roughly two hours, with 80 minutes of presentations and 40 minutes of questions and answers. Attendees must preregister.

The northcentral region meeting is May 6. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eyVvWjcFR3-4un8Wt-37JQ. The northeast region meeting is May 11. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IeJviEYkTBC1FVImVRWXvw. The northwest region meeting is May 13. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l6NuqnPKTGusKyGAwIhN4w.

The southeast region meeting is May 17. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IiRCzkTIR_iDJ8BT329Dvw. The southcentral region is May 18. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ps51q8o-Q0O_-4g83sBbHQ.

For information on the boundaries of each region, and for additional information regarding the commission, visit pgc.pa.gov. To learn more about the National Deer Association, visit deerassociation.com.