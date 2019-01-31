Clarion River named river of the year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A wild and scenic river that draws legions of anglers, paddlers, and other outdoors enthusiasts throughout the seasons, the Clarion River in northwestern Pennsylvania has been voted the state’s 2019 River of the Year.

The public was invited to vote online, choosing from among four waterways nominated across the state.

Other waterways nominated were: Conodoguinet Creek, Delaware River and Lackawanna River.

A total of 14,790 votes were cast, with the Clarion receiving 5,850; Delaware River, 4,748; Lackawanna River, 2,852; and Conodoguinet Creek, 1,340.

DCNR and POWR will work with the Allegheny Watershed Improvement Needs (WINs) Coalition to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the Clarion River as the 2019 PA River of the Year.

Presented annually since 1983, the 2018 River of the Year designation was awarded to Loyalsock Creek in northcentral Pennsylvania.