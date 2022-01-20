Co-Alliance Cooperative to offer $30,000 in scholarships

AVON, Ind. — Continuing our fourteen years of tradition, Co-Alliance Cooperative will open the Co Alliance Scholarship program to the class of 2022 offering thirty $1000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors planning to pursue an agricultural degree in college.

“A key part of the Co-Alliance mission is giving back to our communities,” said Kevin Still, Co-Alliance Cooperative, CEO. “The Co-Alliance Scholarship program allows us to reward a wide range of outstanding students in our trade territory. Over the past decade we’ve had the privilege of helping many deserving young people continue their education as well as supporting the future of the ag industry.”

Applicants will be decided on several factors such as academic performance, leadership experience, involvement in agriculture in their local community, volunteerism and extracurriculars, and a short statement regarding their future career in the agricultural field.

Applicants must be the child or grandchild of a member of Co-Alliance Cooperative. More information, as well as the application packet, can be found on the Co-Alliance website. The application deadline is March 1, 2022.