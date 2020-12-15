Co-Alliance LLP to offer $20,000 in scholarships

Continuing on thirteen years of tradition, Co-Alliance, LLP will open the Co-Alliance Solutions Scholarship program to the class of 2021 offering twenty $1000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors planning to study agriculture in college.

“A key part of the Co-Alliance mission is giving back to our communities,” said Kevin Still, Co-Alliance, LLP. CEO. “The Solutions Scholarship program allows us to reward a wide range of outstanding students in our locations. Over the past decade we’ve had the privilege of helping many deserving young people continue their education as well as supporting the future of the ag industry.”

Applicants will be decided on several factors such as academic performance, leadership experience, volunteerism and extra curriculars, and a short essay on their connection to the ag industry. Applicants are encouraged to give the essay portion of the application appropriate attention. “A well written essay will often be the deciding factor on an application,” said Still.

Applicants must be the child or grandchild of a member of one of the five co-ops in the Co-Alliance partnership (Midland, IMPACT, LaPorte County Co-op, Frontier, and Excel). More information, as well as the application packet, can be found on the Co-Alliance website. The application deadline is February 1, 2021.