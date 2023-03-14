COBA/Select Sires offers 2023-2024 scholarship

The COBA/Select Sires Board of Directors wishes to recognize the efforts and aspirations of college students from member-owner-customer herds in their North and Southwest territories. The board of directors has set aside scholarship funds that will be awarded to outstanding students.

As a cooperative COBA/Select Sires has always tried to reach member-owner-customer families with scholarship support. Applicants must be from the COBA/Select Sires area, be a current customer of COBA/Select Sires and pursuing some form of degree in agriculture. All scholarship applications will go through a committee of board members and staff that the board has appointed. This committee will make the final award recommendations.

Applications are available on the COBA/Select Sires website (http://www.cobaselect.com/scholarships-3/) or you can contact the office at 614-878-5333 or email at coba@cobaselect.com. Applications are due by May 1, 2023.

