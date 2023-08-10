COBA/Select Sires to merge with other cooperatives

COLUMBUS — COBA/Select Sires will merge with three other cooperatives, forming a new group that will cover 25 U.S. states and Mexico.

The boards of directors of COBA/Select Sires, All West/Select Sires, Select Sires MidAmerica and Minnesota/Select Sires voted unanimously Aug. 2 to merge. The new cooperative, Select Sires Member Cooperative, will begin on Oct. 1.

Chris Sigurdson, current General Manager of COBA/Select Sires and Minnesota/Select Sires, was selected to be the first chief executive officer of Select Sires Member Cooperative. The initial executive board of directors has been formed from the officers of the four cooperatives. The new cooperative will be headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The office in Logan, Utah will serve as a joint operational headquarters. All other present locations will remain operational at this time.

The new Select Sires Member Cooperative will consist of over 300 employees serving over 10,000 cooperative members.