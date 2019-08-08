College offers concentration in ecological ethics

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Wilmington College has responded to student interest in areas such as food justice, sustainability and environmental values by establishing a humanities concentration in ecological ethics, starting this fall.

The area is closely aligned with the religion and philosophy major, which now offers concentrations in both peace and nonviolence, and ecological ethics.

Dr. Stephen Potthoff, associate professor of religion and philosophy, said the popularity of the college’s sustainability minor and recently instituted concentration in food policy and agricultural advocacy made ecological ethics an appropriate new course of study.

“The concentration provides students with a solid foundation … in sustainability studies that can be combined with a variety of other majors and minors like agricultural sustainability, environmental science and political science,” he said.

Complementing foundational courses in religion and philosophy are ecological ethics, topics in religion and philosophy, global politics of food and an internship or senior project.