Collegiate clubs and students invited to sign up for 2021 College Aggies Online competition

The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced today that its annual College Aggies Online (CAO) scholarship program will return this fall, kicking off September 13. The nine-week program brings together college students from across the country to help them become confident communicators for agriculture. Undergraduates, graduate students and collegiate clubs are invited to sign up.

Students will have the opportunity to network with social media-savvy farmers and industry professionals while enhancing their communication skills. Each week participants receive training from these communication experts about current and emerging issues in agriculture. Students earn points by completing weekly challenges, including writing blog posts, designing infographics, creating social media content and submitting letters to the editor.

Collegiate clubs will have the opportunity to host events on their campus to engage with peers about agriculture, along with virtual engagement options that provide flexibility in varying community and school social distancing guidelines. Club events include hosting a campus event, food drive, farm tour and much more.

“The College Aggies Online program is developing the next generation of advocates for agriculture to be confident and effective communicators online and in their communities,” said Emily Solis, Alliance communications specialist. “As a former participant, I’ve seen the many personal and professional growth opportunities this program provides over a nine-week period as you’re encouraged to step outside of your comfort zone and find new ways to share the positive stories of animal agriculture.”

Last year 276 individuals and 16 collegiate clubs participated, representing 35 states and 95 universities. Students reached more than 4.6 million people online with their social media posts and in-person at campus events. The Alliance awarded winners more than $20,000 in scholarships.

Students interested in becoming confident and effective communicators for agriculture are invited to sign up at https://animalagalliance.org/ initiatives/college-aggies- online/.

CAO would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. 2021 sponsors include: Dairy Management Inc., Iowa Pork Producers Association, Institute for Feed Education and Research (IFEEDER), Domino’s Pizza Inc., Ohio Poultry Association, and Pennsylvania Beef Council.

To become a sponsor of this year’s program, see this year’s sponsorship opportunities and contact Casey Kinler, Director, Membership and Marketing, at ckinler@animalagalliance.org.

About the Alliance

The Animal Agriculture Alliance is an industry-united, nonprofit organization that helps bridge the communication gap between farm and fork. We connect key food industry stakeholders to arm them with responses to emerging issues. We engage food chain influencers and promote consumer choice by helping them better understand modern animal agriculture. We protect by exposing those who threaten our nation’s food security with damaging misinformation. Find the Alliance on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.