Columbiana County Agriculture Hall of Fame to induct Garwoods, Hahn

LISBON, Ohio — The late Hazel Hahn, of Minerva, and Carl and Joann Garwood, of Fairfield Township, will be enshrined in the Columbiana County Agriculture Hall of Fame for their contributions to agriculture and the greater Columbiana County community.

The ceremonies will be held during the Columbiana County Fair, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1, in the Arts & Crafts Building.

The honorees’ families will also be honored, and framed portraits and biographical sketches of each individual will be unveiled. The biographies of the previous inductees are permanently displayed in the Arts & Crafts Building.

The Hall of Fame is a joint effort of the Columbiana County Historical Association, the Columbiana County Agricultural Society and the Columbiana County Farm Bureau. The awards are presented posthumously.

Carl Garwood, 1933-2018

Joann Garwood, 1935-2021

Carl and Joann Garwood, of Fairfield Township, started their joint venture into Columbiana County agriculture in the mid-1950s with three small boys and 10 acres. While their family grew with seven more children, they built a potato, grain and specialty crop farm and beef cattle operation that was known statewide, while also building their community and serving youth and charitable causes across Columbiana County. By the early 1990s, High Hope Farms encompassed some 1,000 acres.

Joann, a lifelong learner, participated in Ohio Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association conventions and kept abreast of trends, specialized equipment, insects and diseases. Joann, Carl and later their sons, worked closely with Ohio State University Extension and other professionals to improve farm production and management practices. Joann was early to adopt computerized record keeping, and her dedication to learning and records management were key to the farm’s success.

Community service was an integral part of the Garwoods’ lives. Both were 4-H advisors when their children were growing up, and Carl was a member of the steer committee.

Carl also had a passion for education and served 16 years as a member of the Crestview Local School Board, and also served on the board of the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, providing leadership for the building of the career center facility. Carl also served local residents as a Fairfield Township trustee for 16-1/2 years, leading the efforts to purchase the old Fairfield School property and its subsequent conversion into the township’s government center.

Hazel P. Hahn

1922-1990

In 1948, Hazel Hahn started a neighborhood 4-H club with the help of Mrs. George French. It was the beginning of Hahn’s dedication to the youth development program that would span 42 years. Through her 4-H volunteer work, Hahn impacted the lives of countless rural youth in Columbiana County and beyond.

The club — the West Township Jolly Girls — initially focused on nutrition and cooking projects, but grew to include sewing. Soon, there was an interest to expand, and boys joined the club, renamed the West Township Jolly Girls and Boys, which was later changed to the West Township Jolly 4-H’ers, and projects included livestock as well as the full breadth of 4-H offerings. In later years, the membership swelled to 20-30 youth each year, and the club earned state Honor Club distinction for several years.

The desire and ability to give the youth that personal touch makes Hahn stand out from the rest. She always urged the youth to put forth their best effort, and many earned county and state awards. Most members also did demonstrations for club meetings and county competitions, and quite a few were chosen to participate at the Ohio State Fair, where many earned Outstanding of the Day honors.

Her teaching did not stop at the local club. Hahn served on numerous county and regional committees, and, in 1955-56, she served on the first state 4-H advisory committee.

She also touched the lives of exchange students from across the globe. In 1955, the Hahn family hosted a student from Norway on their Holstein dairy farm, and in the 1980s, the Hahns hosted three students from Japan through the LABO International Exchange, as well as numerous students from other countries interested in agriculture.

Hazel and her husband, Frank, were active members of the Columbiana County Farm Bureau and the Buckeye Dairy Boosters. In 1985, Hazel Hahn was named the Columbiana County Female 4-H Advisor of the Year, and in 1987, she was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame.