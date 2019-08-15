Columbiana County dairy farmers show off cattle at fair

LISBON, Ohio — The Columbiana County Fair Dairy show was July 31 at the fairgrounds. The judge for the show was Cara Trotter, of Trotacre Dairy Farm, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

A total of 135 dairy animals entered the show ring.

Following the heifer show, 36 dairy cheese project cows were led into the ring, their owners introduced and awards presented.

Chosen as the Supreme Champion of Champions from the cow classes was the Ayrshire, Bricker Farms Gibbs Carvella, the four-year-old shown by Todd, Lyndsey, Allison, Lacey and Kinslee Bricker and Carli Binckley, Salem.

Reserve Supreme Champion of Champions was the Jersey, Wild Duck Hollow Verdict Ebony, the three-year-old shown by Wild Duck Hollow Farm and Lincoln Wallace, East Rochester.

The Junior Supreme Champion of Champions was the Holstein, Kiko Diamondback Mitzi, the summer yearling shown by Kiko Family Farms and Wyatt Kiko, Salem.

The Reserve Junior Supreme Champion of Champions was the Guernsey, Wilgenbusch Copper Viola, shown by Maci McLean, Salem.

Jerseys

The Jersey grand champion was the 3-year-old, Wild Duck Hollow Farm and Lincoln Wallace. The Jersey reserve grand champion was the aged cow, Coppercrest Jerseys, Justin Coppersmith, Columbiana.

The Jersey junior champion was the fall calf, Wild Duck Hollow Farm and Wallace. The Jersey reserve junior champion was the second fall calf, Coppercrest Jerseys, Alex Coppersmith.

Guernseys

The Guernsey grand champion was the 3-year-old, Hep-Dene Farms, Tyler Hepner, Leetonia. The Guernsey reserve grand champion was the second place 3-year-old, Barb Rhodes, Salem.

The Guernsey junior champion was the fall calf, McLean. The Guernsey reserve junior champion was the fall yearling, Todd Bricker & Family and Binckley.

Holsteins

The Holstein grand champion was the 3-year-old, Kiko Family Farms, Wyatt Kiko. The Holstein reserve grand champion was the 2-year-old, Kiko Family Farms, Wayden Kiko. The Holstein junior champion was the summer yearling, Kiko Family Farms, Wyatt Kiko. The Holstein reserve junior champion was the winter calf, Todd Bricker & Family and Binckley.

Ayrshires

The Ayrshire grand champion was the 4-year-old, Todd Bricker & Family and Binckley. The Ayrshire reserve grand champion was the junior 2-year-old, Todd Bricker & Family and Binckley. The Ayrshire junior champion was the spring calf, Allison Bricker, Salem. The Ayrshire reserve junior champion was the winter calf, Todd Bricker & Family and Binckley.

Brown Swiss

The Brown Swiss grand champion was the senior 2-year-old, Griffin Bardo, Salem. The Brown Swiss reserve grand champion was the 5-year-old, Les and Paula Bardo and Drake Coblentz, Salem. The Brown Swiss junior champion was the spring yearling, Binckley. The Brown Swiss reserve junior champion was the winter calf, Les and Paula Bardo and Coblentz.

Milking Shorthorn

The Milking Shorthorn grand champion was the spring calf, Baker’s Acres, Carrollton. The Milking Shorthorn reserve grand champion was the fall yearling, Baker’s Acres. The Milking Shorthorn junior champion was the spring calf, Baker’s Acres. Milking Shorthorn reserve junior champion was the fall yearling, Baker’s Acres.

Showmanship

In senior showmanship, Elizabeth Kiko took first place, Autumn Whiteleather took second and Wyatt Kiko took third. Bailey Campbell won intermediate showmanship, Michael Bardo placed second and Laudin Stryffler placed third.

In junior showmanship, Binckley placed first, Elaina Kiko placed second and Seth Blake placed third. Wallace won first place in bantam showmanship, Kylie Holmes placed second and Allison Bricker placed third.

Elizabeth Kiko won showman of showmen.