Columbiana County offers dairy scholarships

SALEM, Ohio — The Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Booster Scholarship is being offered to provide one to two scholarships for Columbiana County dairy industry family members attending an institution of higher learning, depending on the number of applications received.

Scholarships are to be applied toward tuition, books, housing, etc. and are for $1,000.

The applicant must be a member of a Columbiana County family whose primary occupation is directly involved in the dairy industry, including but not limited to dairy cattle milk production, dairy cattle heifer raising, and dairy equipment/supplies/supplement sales (providing dairy is the primary focus of sales).

The student must prove enrollment, or submit a letter of admission, to a two or four-year institution of higher learning or graduate school.

The applicant must maintain at least a B-grade or 3.0 GPA. Previous scholarship recipients may not reapply.

Scholarship forms can be obtained from the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters C/O Pam Herron, 3836 Woodsdale Rd., Salem, Ohio 44460, or call 330-222-1637; email, jayherron@frontier.com.