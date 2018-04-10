Connecting women in agriculture

MASSILLON, Ohio — More than 100 women gathered at the R. G. Drage Career Technical Center in Stark County for the 2018 East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference April 6, put on by Ohio State Extension.

The conference featured workshops for women farmers, women looking to start farming, women working in the agriculture industry and young women looking for networking and career opportunities. Workshop tracks focused on business and finances, production agriculture, communication, home and family, and special interests.

“There’s something kind of special about having a group of women together and allowing them to develop those relationships,” said Emily Adams, Coshocton County Extension educator.

“We’re all a little bit different…but we all share a common things,” said Rose Hartschuh, keynote speaker. “We’re juggling lots of different tasks, and I think just being in a room with people who understand some of those challenges and opportunities is pretty exciting.”

Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference These women attended the conference for different reasons. Learn why they came to the conference: < > < > 1 View Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference These women attended the conference for different reasons. Learn why they came to the conference: 2 View Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference 3 View Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference 4 View Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference 5 View Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference 6 View Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference

Below is a photo gallery summarizing the day.

Women in agriculture challenge to inspire

From city girl to hands-on farmer

Grow by FarmHer urges young women to become leaders in ag