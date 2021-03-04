Conservation program deadline is approaching

COLUMBUS ­— The next deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Ohio Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding this fiscal year is March 31.

Farmers wanting to enhance current conservation efforts are encouraged to apply for the program. Through the program, farmers and forest landowners earn payments for actively managing, maintaining and expanding conservation activities like cover crops, ecologically-based pest management, buffer strips and pollinator and beneficial insect habitats.

The program encourages adopting cutting-edge technologies and new management techniques such as precision agriculture applications, on-site carbon storage and planting for high carbon sequestration rates and new soil amendments to improve water quality.

Producers interested in the program should call their local Ohio USDA service center or visit the Ohio NRCS Conservation Stewardship Program webpage to learn more details.