Conservation program to help new farmers

SALEM, Ohio — The Black Swamp Conservancy, in northwest Ohio, is launching a new program to support new and beginning farmers.

Known as the Northwest Ohio Farm Access Program, its goal is to help beginning farmers overcome the challenge of acquiring farmland. The program will also connect beginning farmers with training, to increase local food production.

Rob Krain, executive director for the conservancy, said the goal is to create a network of farmers and local markets, and help beginning farmers get their start.

“There is a growing interest in starting small-scale, local agricultural businesses, but existing agricultural land is exceedingly consolidated,” said Krain, in a released statement. “And when it is available, land is very expensive, especially as you get closer to population centers.”

Still forming

The organization is still in the process of launching, but Krain said in the year ahead, he hopes to have the framework completed and have some land available for farmers.

He envisions acquiring smaller properties — of 40 or so acres — that in turn will be leased to the beginning farmers at a reduced rate compared to what they would find in the regular land market. Preferably, the land would be donated to the conservancy, and strategic conservation practices would be implemented before the land is leased.

The Black Swamp Conservancy is a land trust that seeks to protect farmland and natural areas. Since its formation in 1993, it has permanently protected more than 17,000 acres of woodlands and farmland.

Other resources

In addition to offering land to beginning farmers, the farm access program will strive to educate farmers about issues and opportunities in the region, and help them establish market connections.

“We’re hoping to do this comprehensively,” Krain said, adding the goal is to set up a program that will team beginning farmers with markets.

Krain said Ohio farmers are aging, with an average age of 55. He said the land access program will help keep food production local, and provide beginning farmers the means they need to get started.

The initial phase of the program is funded by a $50,000 grant from the Toledo Community Foundation. Chris Collier, conservation manager for the conservancy, will manage the program.