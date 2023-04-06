Construction to begin at Delaware area shooting range

COLUMBUS — Delaware Wildlife Area’s shooting range hours will be adjusted beginning April 12 to allow for the construction of safety baffles and target positions for the 100-yard lanes, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Construction is estimated to last up to 12 weeks, during which time the 100-yard range will be closed. The new schedule for Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range during the construction period will be as follows:

• Open: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 100-yard range remains closed.

• Closed: Monday-Thursday. This includes all shotgun, rifle and pistol ranges. The archery range will remain open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Shooters are encouraged to visit the Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range webpage and check social media for updates. For questions about range hours, call 740-287-4950.

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range has a Class A supervised rifle and pistol range, Class C unsupervised hand trap shotgun range and Class D unsupervised archery range. Hours on the shotgun range will be reduced to allow construction crews to work efficiently.

Range users ages 18 and older are required to purchase either a one-year shooting range permit ($24), an annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo ($29.12), or a one-day shooting range permit ($5) before visiting the rifle and pistol or shotgun ranges. All options are available at hunting and fishing license outlets, online at wildohio.gov, or via the HuntFish OH mobile app. Permits are not sold at the site.

Visitors 17 and under do not need to purchase a permit but are required to be accompanied and directly monitored by a permitted adult 18 or older.

View range rules or call 800-945-3543 for answers to additional questions.