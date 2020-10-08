Controlled beaver and river otter trapping available

COLUMBUS — The application period for controlled beaver and river otter trapping opportunities on Ohio’s public lands during the 2020-2021 season began Oct. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The application period is open until Oct. 15.

Special permits are awarded for select areas to provide opportunities for Ohio’s trappers. Interested individuals may apply for these trapping permits using Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System at wildohio.gov. See the complete list of beaver and river otter trapping opportunities in the 2020-2021 Controlled Hunting Opportunities booklet.

There is a nonrefundable fee of $3 per entry. Because of social distancing requirements, controlled trapping applications will only be accepted online or by phone for the 2020-2021 season. No in-person drawings will be available this year. All applicants are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and fur taker permit.

Customers without internet access may call 866-703-1928 and apply by phone. There is an additional $5.50 service fee to apply for the phone option. Beaver and river otter trapping lotteries are grouped by region; trappers may only apply in only one region. Find more information at wildohio.gov on the Controlled Hunting and Trapping page.

Trappers will be randomly drawn from submitted applications. Selected applicants will be notified by email by Oct. 19. The application status is also available on the customer’s account through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System.