Coronavirus fears cancel ag events, programs in Ohio and Pennsylvania

The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. prompted a number of activities, events and programs to be suspended or canceled. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

OHIO

Gov. Mike DeWine announced March 9 that three people from Cuyahoga County tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 5 confirmed cases in Ohio.

Statewide

The Ohio Department of Health signed an order March 12 banning mass gatherings of 100 or more people. That includes parades, fairs, festivals, conferences and sporting events.The order is in effect until DeWine rescinds it.

DeWine also ordered all K-12 schools to close, from March 17 to April 3.

Ohio State University announced March 12 that it suspended face-to-face classes for the rest of the spring semester. Spring break was extended to March 22 and virtual learning is set to begin March 23.

Local

The Fiber Artisans Fair, scheduled for March 14 at Campus Martius Museum in Marietta, was canceled.

The Ohio 4-H Conference, set for March 14, was canceled.

The Ohio Maple Madness tour, set for March 14 and 15, at Maple Valley Farm, in Homeworth, is canceled.

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association canceled the Ohio Beef Expo, which was scheduled for March 19-22 in Columbus.

The East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference, set for March 19 in Massillon, was canceled.

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting, scheduled for March 19, is canceled.

The Damascus Ruritan is postponing its swiss steak dinner that was planned for March 21.

The Ohio Department of Health opened a call center to answer questions regarding coronavirus. The center will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. It can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

PENNSYLVANIA

The first two cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania were confirmed March 6 in Wayne and Delaware counties. As of March 13, there were 28 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, all on the eastern side of the state.

Statewide

Pennsylvania did not ban large gatherings, but Gov. Tom Wolf strongly encouraged the suspension of events of 250 people or more.

The Wolf administration also asked people refrain from non-essential travel and discouraged people from going to recreational activities.

Pennsylvania 4-H suspended all 4-H events, activities and club meetings on March 12 until further notice.

Penn State Extension canceled all public, in-person events it sponsors through April 5. That includes workshops, conferences and meetings. Some of them may be rescheduled for a later date or moved online.

Penn State University announced March 11 that classes would take place remotely from March 16 to April 3. In-person classes may resume April 6.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced March 13 that all public events scheduled for March at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex would be canceled. That includes the remainder of events Keystone Truck and Tractor Pull.

Local

The Annual Lawrence County 4-H Benefit Auction that was scheduled for March 21 has been postponed.

WEST VIRGINIA

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in West Virginia, although 12 people have been tested for it. Of those 11 came back negative, and one is still pending.

Gov. Jim Justice announced March 13 that he was closing schools, starting March 16. Schools will be closed indefinitely.