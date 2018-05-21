Corteva Agriscience, Monsanto finalize corn rootworm trait license

WILMINGTON, Del. — Corteva Agriscience Agriculture Division of DowDuPont and Monsanto Company have completed a licensing agreement for next-generation technology for insect control in corn for the U.S. and Canada.

Corteva Agriscience will receive a license to stack Monsanto’s Corn Rootworm III and MON89034 traits with Corteva Agrisciences’ insect control traits.

This new next generation product combines Corteva Agriscience molecular stack for insect control and Enlist with Monsanto’s Corn Rootworm III and MON89034 (Bt) to create a broad-spectrum insect control product with multiple modes of action for above- and below-ground pests.

Pending applicable regulatory reviews, it will be offered with the Enlist tolerant trait for corn, which provides tolerance to new 2,4-D choline, and FOP herbicides in addition to the base glyphosate tolerance.

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.