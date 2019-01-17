Cover crop field guide available as mobile app

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Midwest Cover Crops Council’s field guide is available as a mobile app for smartphones and tablets.

The Midwest Cover Crops Field Scout app lets farmers, crop advisers and conservation professionals access cover crop information on mobile devices, said Charles Ellis, University of Missouri Extension agricultural engineering specialist and MCCC board member.

“The app improves upon the printed pocket guide by providing useful links to more in-depth articles on many topics covered in the printed guide,” he said.

The app also provides more photos than the printed guide. Once the app is downloaded, an internet connection is not required to view information in the field, but users will need an internet connection to access additional information through embedded links.

The app is available for iOS and Android devices for an annual fee of $2.99. The subscription fee allows MCCC to update the app with the latest content.

Users will receive a renewal reminder when their subscription nears its end. Bulk purchase is offered for companies and field day organizers. This allows groups to offer free downloads at special events.

To find the app, search “cover crop” in either the Apple App Store or Google Play, or go to mccc.msu.edu.