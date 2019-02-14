Craigs Creamery focuses on local, sustainable dairy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), along with eight New York-area farm families, recently launched a new cheese brand, Craigs Creamery, which provides a direct connection to the farm.

The creamery believes the purity and freshness of its milk is critical to producing a higher-quality cheese.

One of the farms features a biodigester that powers the creamery — it is the only digester in the United States that fuels an onsite plant.

The digester is powered by animal waste, which also is used to fertilize the fields, and expired food from the local community.

In the past five years, it has upcycled nearly 20 million pounds of food scraps.

Craigs Creamery cheese products can be found at Giant Landover, Stop & Shop and ShopRite stores.