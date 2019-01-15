Crawford Co. exhibitor takes beef show title

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Schmidt, Conneautville, Crawford County showed this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show open class beef supreme champion female, AMMC Mamma’s Good Looks, a March yearling Mainetainer heifer.

Jamie Brozman, Northampton Co., showed the supreme champion bull, Just Enough Broker Kaboom, the grand champion SimAngus/SimSolution bull.

Judges for the weekend classes of the show were Brad Winegardner and Bob Goble. Todd Herman was the judge for the show on Jan. 11.

Breed champions included

Maine-Anjou. Grand champion: Nolan Schmidt, Crawford Co.; reserve female: Mckenzie Stadtmiller, of Dayton, Armstrong Co.; grand champion bull: Bernie Blystone of Cambridge Springs, Crawford Co.

All Other Breeds. Grand champion: Curtis Patton of Spraggs, Greene Co.; reserve female: Katelynn Bennett of Slippery Rock, Lawrence Co.; grand champion bull: Sadie Compagnola, Northampton Co.; reserve bull: Kevin Stahl, Franklin Co.

Mainetainer. Grand champion: Josh Schmidt; reserve female: Rylee Stockdale of Dayton, Armstrong Co.; grand champion bull: Annette Delaplaine, Adams Co.; reserve bull: Emilie Campbell, Centre Co.

Shorthorn. Grand and reserve champion females: Charlie Marsch, Montgomery Co.; grand champion bull: Joshua Mummert , Franklin Co.; reserve bull: Sara Lang of Harrisville, Butler Co.

Angus. Grand champion: John Allen, Butler Co.; grand champion bull: Kolton Grim, York Co.; reserve bull: Courtney Dahlquist of Clutter-Dahlquist Farms from Washington, Washington Co.

Hereford. Grand champion: Ethan Howe, Chester Co.; reserve female: Rylee Stockdale; grand champion bull: John Allen; reserve bull: Walker Dunn, Crawford Co.

Limousin. Grand champion female and bull: Austin Miller of Saxonburg, Butler Co.; reserve female: Jessica Kelly from Wampum, Lawrence Co.; reserve bull: Shane Clark from Enon Valley, Lawrence Co.

Simmental. Grand champion: Adam Wise of Wise Cattle Company, Jefferson Co.; reserve female: Jackson Mattocks, Guys Mills, Crawford Co.; grand champion bull: Troy and Lynette Gelsinger, Berks Co.

SimAngus/SimSolution. Grand and reserve champion females: Adam Wise; grand champion bull: Jamie Brozman.