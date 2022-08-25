Cuyahoga County Fair

Reserve Champion Turkey
Judah Blondin's reserve champion turkey sold for $270 to Robert Nanni.

Aug. 15
Sale Total: $61,681

RABBITS

Grand champion: Miracle Burchett
Bid: $300
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

DUCKS

Grand champion: Natalie Fitzgerald
Bid: $240
Buyer: Jacob Durda

QUAIL

Grand champion: Vivian Blondin
Bid: $300
Buyer: Dr. Lindsay Kostal, Greystone Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care 

Reserve champion: Baird Blondin
Bid: $300
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Vivian Blondin
Bid: $425
Buyer: Dr. Lindsay Kostal, Greystone Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care 

Reserve champion: Owen Szpak
Bid: $475
Buyer: Dr. Jen Hechko, Brecksville Kids Dentistry 

TURKEYS 

Grand champion: Vivian Blondin
Bid: $400
Buyer: Dr. Lindsay Kostal, Greystone Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care 

Reserve champion: Judah Blondin
Bid: $270
Buyer: Robert Nanni

GOAT

Grand champion: Stosh Skoczen
Bid: $5.15/pound
Weight: 90 pounds
Buyer: Skoczen Family 

LAMB

Grand champion: Natalie Fitzgerald
Bid: $24.50/pound
Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Lindsay Kostal, Greystone Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care 

Reserve champion: Owen Szpak
Bid: $9/pound
Weight: 148 pounds
Buyer: Jim Mikesina 

SWINE

Grand champion: Kyleigh Hines
Bid: $10/pound     Weight: 276 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Lindsay Kostal, Greystone Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care 

Reserve champion: Alex Hechko
Bid: $3.75/pound
Weight: 212 pounds
Buyer: Austin Weglicki 

STEER

Grand champion: Benjamin Hechko
Bid: $10/pound
Weight: 885 pounds
Buyer: Brecksville Insurance Agency 

Reserve champion: Patricia Wentz
Bid: $4/pound
Weight: 850 pounds
Buyer: Robert Nanni

