Cynthia Hayes Memorial Scholarship accepting applications

Washington, DC — The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC), in partnership with The Southeastern African American Farmers’ Organic Network (SAAFON), and Minorities in Agriculture Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) released their annual scholarship in memory of the late Cynthia Hayes, co-founder and former director of SAAFON. The scholarship welcomes Black and Indigenous MANRRS-registered students who are interested in sustainable agriculture and how it affects black farmer communities and food justice in the United States to apply.

The Cynthia Hayes Memorial Scholarship will offer one graduate and two undergraduate students a $3,000 dollar cash award presented at the National MANRRS conference this spring, a $2,000 dollar increase from when the scholarship was last offered in April of 2019. Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to connect with sustainable food and farm advocates and become more involved with the partnering organizations and their networks.

“The Cynthia Hayes Scholarship has supported students of color since 2017 and seeks to continue providing opportunities to students interested in pursuing issues impacting Black farmers and food justice,” says Kelsey Watson, Grassroots Coordinator at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC). “Scholarship alumni have gone on to work at organizations like Practical Farmers of Iowa, Young Farmers, and the New Virginia Majority. We’re excited to meet the next cohort of scholars who will carry the torch of Ma Cynthia’s legacy,” says Watson.

To be considered, undergraduate students must have completed half of their respective programs by the end of December 2020, and graduate students must have completed at least 4 courses by December 2020. Applicants will be evaluated on their interest in sustainable agriculture, policy, and grassroots organizing, and must have demonstrated knowledge or experience in racial equity and an interest in pursuing leadership or a career in the sustainable food and farm movement.

The deadline to apply is March 8th, 2021. All scholarship applications must be forwarded to scholarship@sustainableagriculture.net.