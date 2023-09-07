Daily-use duck blinds only for Muskingum Watershed

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — In a move towards sustainable and equitable use of natural resources, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District announced a policy shift regarding duck blinds. Effective immediately, the use of seasonal duck blinds will no longer be permitted, and only daily-use duck blinds will be allowed.

This decision is rooted in the district’s commitment to promote fair access to our natural resources for all members of the community. “By transitioning to daily-use duck blinds, we aim to reduce the environmental impact of permanent structures while ensuring that every individual has an equal opportunity to enjoy the beauty of our wetlands and the thrill of waterfowl hunting,” the district said, in a statement.

Hunters must be aware of local hunting regulations. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sets the frameworks for waterfowl and other migratory game birds. Migratory bird hunting is governed by both state and federal regulations. For further information about hunting on MWCD property, and links to ODNR hunting rules and regulations, visit www.mwcd.org/hunting.