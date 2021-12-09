Dairy Calf and Heifer Association offers $1,000 scholarship

New Prague, Minn. — Apply for the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association (DCHA) $1,000 scholarship. Applicants must be a college student and DCHA member; or the parent/legal guardian must belong to DCHA. Applications are due Feb. 23, 2022. An individual may only receive the DCHA scholarship once.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must:

Have completed at least one year of post high school education

Be an enrolled student in good standing at an accredited college or university

Be enrolled in a field of agriculture (e.g., dairy science, animal science, veterinary science, agricultural technical program, ag communications) or in a course of study with relevance to agriculture (preference is given to dairy calf/heifer-related fields of study)

Be a DCHA member; or the son, daughter or legal dependent of a DCHA member

Go to: https://calfandheifer.org/scholarship for more information and to apply.

Through this program, DCHA invests in the dairy industry’s future by offering financial support to a student focused on a career in agriculture. “DCHA board members strongly believe in supporting higher education,” said Elizabeth Quinn, DCHA board president. “Post high school learning provides an excellent foundation for continuous education. Current students grow into future dairy industry leaders and DCHA wants to do its part in helping develop successful producers, veterinarians, advisers and consultants.”

Applications must be received by end of business day, Feb. 23, 2022. E-mail completed applications to jodee@calfandheifer.org.

The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association (www.calfandheifer.org) was founded in 1996 based on the mission to help dairy producers, calf managers and those professionally focused on the growth and management of dairy calves and heifers. With a national membership of producers, allied industries and research leaders, DCHA seeks to provide the industry’s standards for profitability, performance and leadership, serving as a catalyst to help members improve the vitality and viability of their individual efforts and that of their business.