Dairy center offers resources

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence continues to realize and offer relief for stress from managing a dairy farm through the current milk price situation by providing programs dedicated to the wellness of the industry.

Resources

Recommendations for resources and hotlines are listed at centerfordairyexcellence.org. Follow the section “Business Tools” to “Stress Management Resources.”

Farm families can also contact the Center directly to have someone confidentially contact their farm. The center is working to assemble a network of individuals who can support farm families that may be overwhelmed with stress.

Recommendations of people who have counseling or pastoral training and a thorough understanding of agriculture are requested. To recommend someone to serve in this network or request a visit from one of these counselors, contact Heidi Zimmerman at hzimmerman1@centerfordairyexcellence.org.

Details

To learn more about the resources, ask questions, or provide recommendations, contact the center at 717-346-0849 or visit centerfordairyexcellence.org.