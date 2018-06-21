Dairy Girl Network hosting conference in Pa.

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Dairy Girl Network will host their second national conference in Manheim, Pennsylvania, at The Warehouse Hotel Nov. 6-8.

This event brings together dairywomen, both producers and industry members.

The Forward TogetHER conference focuses on both personal and professional development.

The event will begin at The Warehouse Hotel, Nov. 6 around noon with optional pre-conference sessions and registration will open at 4 p.m.

The opening welcome event with an activity will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 6. The second day will have speakers and sessions that will connect fellow dairywomen.

The closing session will end Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. Optional post-conference details will be announced at a later date.

Register

Early-bird registration is now online at www.DairyGirlNetwork.com. The complete agenda and speaker list will be posted soon.

Forward TogetHER will feature over 25 speakers on topics from transition planning, calf care, animal welfare, managing people and even mental health, along with a singer/songwriter duo.

In addition to the conference portion, the event will also host its first Forward TogetHER Showcase.

The showcase will be an opportunity for the network’s partners to display their booths and will also mix in local boutiques and agricultural businesses to give dairywomen the shop experience.

Existing partners along with conference sponsors will have the opportunity to display their companies and items during the conference.

For more details on how to display at the showcase, contact reneek@dairygirlnetwork.com.

Partnerships for the conference are available by contacting andreab@dairygirlnetwork.com.