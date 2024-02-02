Dairy of Distinction award applications are due by April 15

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania dairy producers are invited to apply for the Dairy of Distinction award from the Pennsylvania Dairy of Distinction Program. Applications must be submitted by April 15.

This program was initiated in 1987 in Pennsylvania by Penn State retired dairy extension specialist, Steve Spencer. The award is based on Spencer’s concept that attractive farmsteads promote a positive dairy image and will help to enhance consumer confidence in the wholesomeness of milk for the industry.

Dairies receiving the highest scores in each of 10 districts will be awarded an 18-inch-by-24-inch Dairy of Distinction sign to display in front of their farm. Farms that have changed ownership from generational transfers are also encouraged to reapply, even if the farm has previously received the award.

Prior to farm scoring, milk handlers are contacted to verify milk quality. Roadside judging will occur in May, and farms will be evaluated on factors that can be controlled by the dairy producer. Judges will look for clean and attractively finished buildings; neat landscaping, ditches, roads, and lanes; and well-maintained fences.

Judges also will take into consideration other aspects of the farm, such as manure management and cleanliness of animals, the barnyard and feed storage areas.

To obtain an application for dairies in Pennsylvania, call Ashley Hoover, program secretary, at 717-513-7284 or visit the website at https://www.dairyofdistinctionawards.com/. Since 1987, Pennsylvania’s Dairy of Distinction program has recognized more than 900 dairy farms.

The Pennsylvania program is part of the Northeast Dairy Farm Beautification Program, which also includes New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. Dairy producers in these states can obtain an application from the program secretary in their state which is listed on the website.