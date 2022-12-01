Dalton Frischkorn receives American FFA Degree

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — Southern Local High School FFA members headed to Indianapolis, from Oct. 26-29, where one of their own was recognized during the 95th Annual National FFA Convention.

Dalton Frischkorn, a 2020 graduate and Wellsville resident, received his American FFA Degree during the event.

There were 11 FFA members representing Southern at the convention. Activities such as a career expo were held at the Indianapolis Convention Center while speakers and awards were on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium. The group also visited RSG chocolatiers and learned the organization’s history while viewing displays at the National FFA Center, plus they took in the sights at the U.S. Air Force Museum in Dayton.

Members of the Southern Local High School FFA attended Ohio State University Extension Agricultural Career Expo, Oct. 20 at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds, where they heard from U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) about the importance of agriculture and career opportunities, met with more than a dozen agency and business representatives and learned about resume building, interviews and possible jobs in the field.